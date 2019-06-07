The fans of Suriya are fuming over the statement made by multilingual artiste Babloo Prithiveeraj on their icon. In a three-month-old interview, the latter had made negative comments against the former, while also calling him an outdated actor.

"Suriya is a horrible person. He is very self-centred, but a very dedicated actor and I think his period is over," Babloo Prithiveeraj had said. Although he had given the interview to a website in January, it has gone viral now.

Not just Suriya, Babloo Prithiveeraj had made controversial comments on Ajith Kumar also.

Babloo Prithiveeraj said that Ajith was down-to-earth, stylish and a cool man. Talking about the bad aspects of Thala, he claimed, "He has zero dedication and doesn't want to act. But he is lucky," the Telugu actor indicated that stardom has easily come his way, making him careless about his work.

He further took potshots at Ajith by stating, "He is more interested in cooking biriyani and things like that." The clip is now going viral even as the angry fans of Ajith are lashing out at him by questioning his achievements.

Suriya's Tweet to The Criticism on NGK

On the other hand, Suriya has responded to the mixed verdict given to his latest film NGK by the audience and critics. On his Twitter, he wrote, "I humbly accept all the love, views and opinions about NGK with utmost humility and thank the masterminds ;) who decoded and appreciated the different attempt, and the actors performances!! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for making this happen #NGK @selvaraghavan @prabhu_sr. [sic]"