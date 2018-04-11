A majority of automated teller machines (ATMs) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are still running without cash due to non-supply of notes from the nodal branches of banks.

Negligence of ATM distribution agencies in filling the machines with cash from time-to-time is also one of the major reason for this cash crunch.

Here's what has caused a cash crunch in ATMs and banks in the two states:

The 'bail-in' clause in the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill – has triggered widespread fear among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that they will lose their heard-earned cash if a bank goes bankrupt

In these two southern states, in particular, people are withdrawing money from ATMs and banks, fearing the banks could collapse

People are withdrawing cash even if they don't require it and money is not coming back into the banking system - H. Purnima, the regional manager of State Bank of India in Visakhapatnam, told Indian Express

Although the government has repeatedly issued clarifications on the controversial bail-in clause under the FRDI Bill, people are panicking

The government has clarified that the bail-in clause will not be used for public sector banks and bankers have urged members of the public against accelerated withdrawals from their savings bank accounts and deposits