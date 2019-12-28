Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following who love their Bhaijaan. It is quite evident every year when fans gather outside Salman's residence on 27th December every year when its Salman Khan's birthday.

For many years fans have been gathering outside Salman's Galaxy apartment awaiting a wave from the Dabangg Khan. It's been a ritual now that was followed this year as well. Salman's fans gathered outside his house and Salman like every year waved them from his balcony but this time we saw Salman getting emotional and teary-eyed while waving to his fans.

This Birthday has indeed been special for Salman Khan as his dearest sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Salman's birthday. On the professional front, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crossed 100 crore mark at the box office and the actor thanked all his fans for the film's success. Salman indeed got emotional because of the immense love that he is been getting from his fans and the huge stardom that the actor has gained so far.

Salman will be next seen in PrabhuDeva's 'Radhe': Your Most Wanted Bhai. This film shall feature Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.