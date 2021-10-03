The news of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's separation has come as a shock to fans and the film industry. The actors, who were considered as one of the cutest couples in South India, announced their split on Friday, 2 October.

The latest buzz is that the decision to part ways was mutual and nobody is involved in it. "Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu just drifted apart. Love, in their case just, evaporated. We don't know whose idea it was to separate. But, the parting is mutual. There is no third-party involved in their separation," Bollywood Hungama quotes a source as saying.

Chaitanya is at Unknown Destination

It was supposed to be announced earlier, but it was held as Naga Chaitanya wanted his film Love Story to hit the screens. The source adds, "Chay didn't want to face the media after the separation was made public. In fact, he is now out of Hyderabad at an unknown destination while all hell has broken lose in the Telugu film industry after its golden couple announced a split."

However, the sources have further denied the rumours of Samantha demanding alimony. "She has asked for nothing except her freedom which Naga Chaitanya had in any case given her to the optimum," says the source. In fact, there are reports doing rounds that she rejected Rs 200 crore alimony offered by Akkinenis.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were good friends for years after making their acting debut with Yee Maaya Chesaave. They took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in 2017 after getting approval from both their families.

Sam's Announcement

Unfortunately, they decided to end their marriage four years later. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support," Samantha confirmed, putting an end to the rumours around troubles in her marriage.

However, the reason for the split has not been revealed.