The nation, today is celebrating Navy day, saluting the courage and valour of our sailors. Every year on 4th December, the country recognizes the achievements and role of the Indian Navy in securing its marine borders as well to reverence all the martyrs of that war. On this day in 1971, the Indian Navy destroyed and sank four vessels of the Pakistani Navy including PNS Khaibar, making it India's most audacious and successful attacks carried out the country's naval force.

Three missile boats of the Indian Navy, INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and INS Veer, played a critical role in the successfully conducting the attack. The group of attacking vessels were named as the Killer Squadron. The mission was code-named 'Operation Trident' and delivered a knock-out blow on the enemy.

In fact, the attack was so accurate and deadly that Karachi harbour kept burning for weeks after the attack on 4th December. Notably, responding to huge refugee influx from then East Pakistan (current day Bangladesh), India 'Operation Cactus Lilly' to liberate Bangladesh on 16th December 2019.

The only supply route between Pakistan and then East Pakistan was by sea and the India defence forces decided to target Pakistan's maritime capability to destroy the supply route of fuels, logistics and ammunition. The Indian Navy was aware of the fact that Pakistan's Navy does not have an aircraft carrier which operates during night time. Targeting this vulnerability, the Indian Navy attacked Karachi harbour during the night.

History of Indian Navy: Defenders of Marine borders

The modern Indian Navy traces its origin back to the East India Company's Marine branch that was constituted in 1612 to protect British merchant shipping in the region. After the British Queen took over the control of India from East India Company, the naval forces got a name change as His Majesty's Indian Navy.

Soon after gaining independence from its colonial rulers, the Royal Indian Navy as it had been named since 1934 was renamed to Indian Navy and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. The Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhonsle who carved out an independent kingdom of the Mughal in the 17th century is considered as "Father of the Indian Navy".

Navy Day celebrations 2019

The theme of Navy Day 2019 is "Indian Navy – Silent, Strong and Swift." Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh & vice Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force paid homage at the National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of Navy Day.