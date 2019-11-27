Former Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar passed away at a military hospital in New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, November 27. The former chief was 79.

Sushil Kumar was Navy Chief from 1998-2001.

He authored a book named "A Prime Minister to Remember- Memories of a Military Chief" which highlighted the key defence-related decisions taken by late former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Kumar had credited Vajpayee for turning the strategic tactical loss into a massive victory.