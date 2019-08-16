Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, August 16, said that India may see a major shift in its commitment of using nuclear weapons. Addressing at an event in Pokhran, Rajnath Singh said the country currently has a "no first use policy" on nuclear weapons but it may change in the future. "Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," the Defence Minister said.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh stated, "Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji's firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of No First Use'. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances."

After paying homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary, Singh posted the above tweet from Pokhran, the site of two nuclear tests by India.