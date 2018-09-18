It's been ten days since the death of rapper and Ariana Grande's former boyfriend, Mac Miller. Speculations are rife that the pop singer is still in mourning, which is exactly why Ariana and her fiancé Pete Davidson were not present at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17.

It was earlier revealed that Ariana would attend the live television event when a preliminary seating chart of the attendees was leaked online. However, it now seems that the singer chose to be away from the spotlight and maintain her privacy as she deals with Miller's tragic death.

Ariana's representative issued a statement to People magazine stating that the star would not attend the award show and would stay home with Davidson, although he was part of the winning 'Saturday Night Live' crew.

"Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight," Ariana's team told the outlet. "Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Mac Miller was found dead in his California home after an alleged drug overdose. The music industry along with the rapper's family and fans has been pouring out their condolences on social media in remembrance of Mac.

Ariana and Mac dated for a year and a half, announcing their split last spring. The singer had been vocal about the struggles of his addiction during their time together and cited it as a reason for their split.

A number of fans blamed Ariana for Miller's untimely demise but her fiancé Davidson was quick to defend her. However, it's clear that Ariana is devastated after Mac's death and remembers their time fondly.

In other news, E! News reported that Ariana and fiancé Davidson have got themselves a pet pig. The singer reportedly posted Instagram stories of their new addition. However, it's unclear if the new pet is theirs for keeping.