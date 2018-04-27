Shraddha Kapoor is busy as a bee off-late. The young actress has many projects in her kitty, which includes Saina Nehwal biopic, Saaho with Prabhas and Stree starring opposite Rajkummar Rao to name a few. While the Kapoor daughter is making her father Shakti Kapoor proud, the veteran actor recently spoke about Shraddha's wedding plan.

Shakti, who was attending the teaser launch of his upcoming movie The Journey of Karma on Thursday, spoke to IANS about his daughter's wedding plans. Shakti was clear on who will Shraddha's husband: a man of her choice.

"She is right now very busy in her career, but whenever she will tell us about her marriage plans, she will marry a man of her own choice and we don't have any objection with that," he said.

"Every father wants that his daughter to get married in a good and respected family. I wish that she grows in her personal and professional life, but I think as a parent, you have to give some kind of liberty to your children because now that period is gone when parents used to marry their children (to a person) of their choice. Now, we have to ask them about their choices in terms of everything, including their life partners," he added.

Earlier it was reported that Shraddha was dating Farhan Akhtar, which was not approved by Papa Kapoor. There were rumors that they had moved in together but the speculations were shot down by Shakti later.

While we wait for that special someone to come into the actress' life, Shakti is happy that Shraddha was focusing on her career.

"In today's time, every actor is taking challenges in his career. If you see actors right from Ranbir Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar, all are doing really good in biopics in which they have worked. Every actor is working hard in the film industry. Now Shraddha will play the character of Saina Nehwal. Apart from that, she will also head to Abu Dhabi to shoot for Saaho along with Prabhas. She is also working with Rajkummar Rao in Stree and Batti Gul Meter Chalu... So, I am really happy that she is working in every genre of films at this point in her career," he said.

Shakti sure seems like a proud father!