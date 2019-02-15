Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have once again shown their generous side by celebrating their14th wedding anniversary with visually impaired children at a school in Hyderabad.

Mahesh started dating his co-star Namrata Shirodkar during the shooting of B Gopal's Vamsi in Australia. The couple decided to take their relationship to next level after dating for four years and his sister Manjula convinced Krishna to give his consent for their wedding. The two were married on February 10, 2005, at the Marriott Hotel, Mumbai during the shooting of Athadu.

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have led a successful married life of 14 years. Today they are an enviable celebrity couple in the Telugu film industry. Unlike many other actors, Prince often finds time to spend with his family and he takes his wife and children on foreign trips. The two, who have maintained a great relationship, celebrated their anniversary on February 10.

It is known that Mahesh Babu has always been a person who likes to contribute to society. On the occasion of their special day, Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata, who are involved in a lot of social causes, offered lunch to 650 visually impaired students. They always believe in aiding and helping out the poor and handicapped people.

Their biggest strength of the couple's relationship is their like-mindedness and togetherness. Hence, instead of throwing a big bash, it was Mahesh's idea to celebrate with visually impaired children and do a good deed on their special day. Mahesh and Namrata personally looked into all the logistics and distributed lunch to 650 kids.

Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata even had their anniversary lunch with them. The same was organized for Devnar School of Blind students in Begumpet. They donated a part of their earnings for charity.

The super star's popularity is not just limited to the southern markets and spreads throughout the entire nation as well as overseas. The last released film Bharat Ane Nenu, which was a political thriller, garnered startling reviews and was also one of the highest grossing movies and biggest hits of 2018.

Currently, Mahesh is shooting his 25th film Maharshi starring Pooja Hedge. On his birthday, the makers revealed first look and teaser where the superstar is seen in a never seen avatar of a college look, sporting beard. He looks handsome and is winning our hearts as always.