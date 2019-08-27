Prabhas, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Saaho, has announced to select some fans to meet them personally and also greet through a unique social activity from his Instagram account on Tuesday, August 27.

Telugu superstar Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema and the massive success of Baahubali has made him one among the internationally-acclaimed actor. Today, he enjoys a huge fan following across the globe with many dying to meet him personally and have selfie or video with him.

His promising role, action sequences and dialogue delivery in Saaho is giving his fans chills and they are eagerly waiting to watch the movie, which is scheduled for worldwide release on August 30. As a part of its promotion, he recently visited five cities across the country and interacted with his fans as well as media.

The makers of Saaho announced yesterday that Prabhas would have a surprise for his fans today. They tweeted, "A surprise from darling #Prabhas for all the die hard fans tomorrow at 10 AM on his instagram. Stay tuned! #Saaho in cinemas from 30th Aug worldwide! #30AugWithSaaho #5DaysForSaaho."

Prabhas is now set to steal everyone's hearts by announcing a personal meeting and greeting with his fans. The Baahubali actor took to his Instagram handle and shared, "Hi Darlings, you want to meet me. Just find Saaho poster, click a selfie and tag me on Instagram. I will choose the winners personally."

His fans just couldn't contain their excitement after hearing this announcement made by Prabhas himself. They have flooded the comments section in expressing their excitement towards meeting their favourite actor who means everything to them. The fans are already gearing up to not miss out on this golden opportunity.

It's the right balance maintained by Prabhas with his humble personality off-screen as well as a dynamic one on the screen, making him the most desirable star among all his fans. After receiving love and support from his fans from across the nation for doing a commendable job in Baahubali franchise, he has won over his fans' hearts once again with his most anticipated film Saaho, which features him as a cop.

After seeing the trailer of Saaho, fans have high regards for Prabhas's terrific acting and performing action stunts like a no man's job. They just can't wait for the movie release any more to appreciate the actor's hard work. After the release of Saaho, he is next joining hands with director Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame. The working title of the movie is 'Amour' along with Pooja Hegde.