Conspiracy theorists all across the world believe that alien life is a bitter reality, and they blame space agencies like NASA for covering up facts about extraterrestrial intelligence.

According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that happen all across the world are authentic proof of alien existence and they have even some seemingly-authentic clips to substantiate their views. However, in certain cases, human eyes can be deceived easily, and lenticular clouds are an astonishing natural phenomenon that has been betraying the eyes of conspiracy theorists for years.

Recently, NASA shared a time-lapse video that showed lenticular clouds in a series of images above Mount Etna. Due to their smooth and disc-shaped structure, these particular clouds have been misleading conspiracy theorists for years, and this time too, the result was no different.

After seeing the images, alien enthusiasts outlandishly confirmed that a gigantic extraterrestrial mothership has visited the earth, and some of them even went a step ahead and claimed that aliens are gearing up for an invasion which may cause an ultimate human extinction.

"What's happening above that volcano? Although Mount Etna is seen erupting, the clouds are not related to the eruption. They are lenticular clouds formed when moist air is forced upwards near a mountain or volcano. The surreal scene was captured by chance late last month when the astrophotographer went to Mount Etna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Sicily, Italy, to photograph the conjunction between the Moon and the star Aldebaran," wrote NASA on their website, after sharing the images captured by astronomer Dario Giannobile.

Lenticular clouds are usually formed in the troposphere of the earth's atmosphere. It usually happens when moist air is forced to flow upwards near hill ranges and mountains. In usual cases, the shape of these clouds looks like a disc, and it is the main reason why conspiracy theorists often get misled by the sighting.