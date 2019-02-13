We have all been taught that laughter is the best medicine. And the number of people who come forward on Kapil Sharma's show and talk about how his show inspired them to fight the odds and get back onto their feet, is a living testament to that.

Kapil Sharma, who himself has been through a rough phase where he resorted to alcohol to fight depression and loss of stardom, has bounced back with the latest season of the Kapil Sharma Show. Not only is the show as entertaining as the previous instalments but the addition of new characters like – Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek has taken it a notch higher.

Kapil and his team keep stressing the fact that they are here to spread happiness and make people forget about their worries. And rightly so. Recently, Sanjay Dutt has joined hands with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and initiated a #DrugFreeIndia campaign.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Esha Deol have associated themselves with the campaign to fight for a drugfree India.

While Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has thanked all the celebs for their efforts, he went a step ahead and thanked Kapil Sharma separately on Twitter. He wrote, "@KapilSharmaK9 your humour and wit will help inspire many to come out of the trap of drugs. #DrugFreeIndia"

In turn, Kapil too thanked the guru, for letting him contribute to the larger cause. He wrote, "It is my privilege to be a part of this wonderful initiative taken by you Guru ji.I'm sure it will help in removing the menace of drugs from our society. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do my bit for a #drugfreeindia." (sic)