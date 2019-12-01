Ahead of the release of his first historic film "Panipat", Arjun Kapoor shared a video showcasing how he transformed into the role of Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Marathas and Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Abdali in 1761.

"I was not convinced that I could look like a Maratha, like a Peshwa but Ashu sir was convinced. He is a very meticulous person. He had done his research, he had seen my films, my images. 'Andhadhun aake nahi bol rahe the ki tu takla ho jaega aur kar lega'. There was some thought behind it. He had a lot of clarity regarding my role..," Arjun said in the video.

In the brief clip, Arjun is seen sitting at a salon and getting his head shaved for his look in the movie.

"Unveiling Sadashiv Rao Bhau from #Panipat," he captioned the video.

Apart from Arjun, "Panipat" also features Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It is slated for release on December 6.