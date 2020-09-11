After Kiara Advani and Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been linked with Prabhas' Adipurush. But the actress may reject the role of Sita in the Om Raut's next directorial venture.

Prabhas fans are curiously waiting to know about the actress, who will play the female lead opposite him in Adipurush. Since the movie will be released in multiple languages, the makers are said to be on a look out for pan-India actress for it. Initially, it was rumoured that Kiara Advani would play Sita and later Urvashi Rautela's named popped up. But the makers refuted the rumours about Urvashi.

If we are to go by the latest buzz in the rumours mills, the producers of Adipurush are considering Anushka Sharma for the role of Sita opposite Prabhas, which is seen as Lord Ram. However, it is clear that the reports about the Bollywood actress are another baseless news for one strong reason.

It is known to everyone that Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her first baby and Virat Kohli has made an official announcement about it on social media. The Indian cricketer has also made it clear that they are all set to welcome a baby in January 2021. He posted on Instagram on August 27, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

However, the makers have announced that Adipurush will on floors in January 2021 and they are planning to complete its entire shoot by early summer. Considering their plans and her due date, the producers will never think of roping in Anushka Sharma for the female lead in the movie. So he will not be a part of this mega-budget project.

Anushka Sharma was last seen as Shah Rukh Khan's heroine in his 2018 flop movie Zero. She made a special appearance as herself in the song Kudi Nu Nachne De in late Irrfaan Khan's film Angrezi Medium, which was released days before the lockdown was announced. As a producer, the actress released two web series like Paatal and Bulbbul on OTT platforms and both have become hit with the audience.