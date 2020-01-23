Filmgoers, who watched Shylock or Kuberan on the first day, say that it will be a good treat for Thalapathy Vijay fans. They also say that Malayalam superstar Mammootty has not imaged Vijay acting, but also referred to him and his movies in his latest bilingual movie.

Malayalam movie Shylock, which is also dubbed and released in Tamil as Kuberan, is an action film with a good dose of commercial ingredients. Director Ajai Vasudev chose a tried and tested story, but tried to project Mammooty in never-before mass avatar. The movie is the show of Mammookka and is a good treat for his fans, say the people watched in the morning shows of Thursday.

Shylock refers to Vijay

The viewers say that Shylock refers to Vijay several times in the first half of the film. Mammooty has recreated the signature chewing gum scene from Theri during the same interval sequence. The second half of the movie has also got 7-8 references to Thalapathy and his films. These references make Shylock.

Here is what viewers say about Mammootty referring Thalapathy Vijay in Shylock

Siva @siva_18_

The Signature "THERI" chewing gum scene is recreated by MAMMUKKA during the same interval sequence gives a Earth Shattering response from "VIJAY FANS" Kola Masss show from @mammukka #Shylock #Mammukka #Shylock is gonna be a feast for both "Vijay and Mammukka Fans"

VᴇᴛʀɪMᴀᴀʀᴀNッ @Vetrii_maaaran

#Shylock @mammukka Massive #Thalapathy Vijay References in 1st half! #MasterArrivingSummer2020 #Pokkiri #Theri #Mersal

Thalapathy VIJAY @ActorVjFan

#Shylock @mammukka Massive #Thalapathy Vijay References in 1st half !! #Master #Pokkiri #Theri #Mersal

T mIsFiT @CinemaLover16

#Shylock Lot of Thalapathy references in 2nd half also.. About 7-8 Thalapathy references Overall movie is a ok watch...

Since Shylock is released in Tamil, the makers have roped popular Tamil actors like Meena, Rajkiran, John Vijay and G Marimuthu to woo the audience in the state. Go a step ahead, director Ajai Vasudev seems to have intentionally used the repeated references to Vijay. He seems to be confident that it would boost the footfalls in the cinema halls across Tamil Nadu.