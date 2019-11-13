The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan released its logo on November 6 and it has been going viral on social media with a strange reason. Surprisingly, hashtag #DelhiAirPollution is trending.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forest Gump, which is about a man with a low IQ, who joins the army for service where he meets Dan and Bubba. But he cannot stop thinking about his childhood sweetheart Jenny Curran, whose life is messed up. Aamir Kahn is seen in Hanks' role and his fans can't wait for the film, which is set for 2020 Christmas release.

Aamir Khan released the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha online and tweeted, "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum..." The video features the logo set against the beautiful cloudy blue sky with the background score of the above lines. The logo, which was instant hit with the audience, went viral for different reasons and the hashtag #DelhiAirPollution started trending on social media.

Delhi has been choked by the worst air quality and many viewers modified the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha to replicate the Delhi Air Pollution. They changed this colourful video to black and white. They also changed the original line "Kya Pata Hum mein pollution hai ya pollution mein hum'. Besides sharing this morphed video, they expressed their concerns about pollution.

Aamir Khan admirers give a creative touch to the logo

Considering this serious issue, admirers of Aamir Khan have definitely given a creative touch to the original logo and taken a thoughtful jibe. These days many pictures of Aamir Khan with the Laal Singh Chaddha getup is getting viral as the actor started shooting for the same. Here are some of their tweets:

Some people enter your life like a breath of fresh air @aamir_khan #LaalSinghChaddha and eventually turn into the Delhi Polluted air... #DelhiPollution

The situation in Delhi needs to be addressed urgently. #DelhiAirPollution

what a hard-hitting way to give us something to reflect and ponder over. #DelhiAirPollution

