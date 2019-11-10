Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently shooting their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump, in Chandigarh. And the first look pictures of Aamir and Kareena have already surfaced online.

It was being said that like any of his previous roles, Aamir was undergoing physical changes to suit his onscreen character. It was being said that the actor was gaining 20 kgs and will be sporting a turban in the film. And finally, we have got a glimpse of how Aamir would be looking in the film.

Indeed, sporting a turban and a thick bearded look, Aamir looked bulky in his attire which comprised of half checkered shirt, grey pants and brown comfort shoes.

Kareena, on the other hand, was seen sporting a peach coloured traditional salwar-kameez along with a dupatta. She was smiling all the way while checking out her phone at the shoot location. She had earlier revealed that she had to audition for her role in the film as Aamir wanted to make sure whether she would fit the part.

Take a look.

Aamir will not only reprise the titular role of Tom Hanks in the Forrest Gump adaptation but also produce the film. Aamir Khan Productions will co-produce Lal Singh Chaddha along with film studio Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan, the director of Secret Superstar and a former manager of Aamir Khan.

Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis and was based on a book of the same name by Winston Groom. The film won six Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing.