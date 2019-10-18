Aamir Khan's Mogul, a biopic of Gulshan Kumar, made headlines for various reasons. The actor's fans are excited to see him in the special role. But the actor quit the film last year after #MeToo accusations were made against its director Subhash Kapoor. He later revealed that he will be making a comeback with the same project as he felt that his actions have inadvertently caused guilt to a person.

As per the latest reports, Aamir Khan will be keeping Mogul on hold and join the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster film Vikram Vedha. This will happen once he wraps up the shoot of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadda, which is an adaptation of Forrest Grump.

Aamir Khan will be joining hands with Saif Ali Khan for the Hindi remake and they will be collaborating with each other after 19 long years. Saif and Aamir have verbally come on board to star in the project and soon they will sign the dotted line.

Aamir will be seen playing a most-wanted gangster, played by Vijay Sethupathi in the original. Saif will step into the shoes of R Madhavan's character of a cop. The husband-wife duo Pushkar and Gayathri who helmed the original will direct this remake as well while Neeraj Pandey, who's also co-producing this film along with Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment, has written the screenplay.

As per the sources, the film has been scheduled to go on the floors in April next year. The film doesn't require any specific preparation as it is a universal subject and a remake, the makers are planning to complete the shooting in two-three months. The recce for the film is likely to begin in January in Lucknow and Hyderabad.