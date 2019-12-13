Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known as Mr Perfectionist, is said to have listened to the music of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC). Impressed with it, he is eager to make his friends listen to it.

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha recently released its logo on the internet. Fans across the quarter were moved by the soothing background score in this logo video, which definitely gave the hint that how grand its music will be. The film is slated for the worldwide release on December 25, 2020, and there is still a long time before the launch of its music.

According to the sources close to the film, music director Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have been extensively working on the music of Laal Singh Chaddha. Not only that, but Aamir Khan himself has listened to it and the superstar is absolutely moved and thrilled by the same. He is all excited to make his friends listen to the music track of Laal Singh Chaddhya as he's all thrilled after listening to them.

Aamir Khan shoots Laal Singh Chaddha in Kolkata

Aamir Khan is currently shooting Laal Singh Chaddha in Kolkata. Some on-location stills were recently released online and created a lot of buzz on social media. Mr Perfectionist has undergone massive transformation yet again as he looks dirty and unwashed and sports long, unkempt hair in the stills.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Kareena Kapoor is playing the female lead opposite Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupathi appears as an antagonist in the movie.