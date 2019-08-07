Actor Prabhas is set to launch the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming movie Saaho in 5 cities across India. The Baahubali star will interact with his fans in those cities before releasing the video.

Saaho, which is the most awaited film of 2019, has been generating waves and is considered as the biggest action film of India till date. The makers have released some posters and songs from the film. They have impressed the audience and raised the bar of their expectations curiosity. With the movie slated for release on August 30, all eyes are now set on the date of its trailer launch.

Along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, superstar Prabhas will be visiting five cities, where he will release the trailer of Saaho. It has been 2 years since Baahubali franchise ended and it will be the first time after that he will be going on a multi city tour. The actor will be meeting his fans.

Prabhas' five-city tour includes Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore and Mumbai based upon the fact that the film is a multi-lingual film and will be released in four languages namely- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. He personally wanted to visit meet all his fans and present the trailer of Saaho to them.

The southern cities comprise of a majority of Tamil-Telugu-Malayalam speaking population and Mumbai as the hub of Hindi and a mix of southern crowd, making these cities the ideal launch pad for the trailer of Saaho.

The tour kick starts from Mumbai on where the superstar will be interacting with the fans and giving interviews succeeded by the trailer launch in Hyderabad and Chennai and thereafter Kochi and Bangalore. It will be a packed two-week tour for the superstar who will be travelling back and forth to these cities for fan interactions, press interviews and the trailer launch.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an action extravaganza created on a massive scale. Prabhas is paired with Shraddha Kapoor in the movie, which features ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma in its supporting roles.