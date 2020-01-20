Producer Allu Aravind, who is basking in on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, has another reason to celebrate. Former President Pranab Mukherjee conferred Champions of Change 2019 award to the iconic producer.

Allu Aravind is one of the noted producers from the Telugu film industry. He has bankrolled 50 films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. His latest production Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which was released on January 12, has become a blockbuster success at the box office. A day after holding a grand success celebration event, he has received a big honour in the national capital.

SKN aka Srinivas tweeted the photo featuring former president Pranab Mukherjee presenting honour to Allu Aravind. The PRO-turned-producer tweeted, "Honorable former President of India & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Conferred 'Champions of Change 2019' award to Iconic film Producer Allu Aravind garu for his exemplary work for the Indian & Telugu film industry Today at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi."

Allu Aravind has already received several honours in the past, but the latest is very special for the producer. The news about this award has delighted the mega family members and their fans, who are celebrating the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The producer is holding another success celebration event in Tirupati on January 24.