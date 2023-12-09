Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actors we have in B-town. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike. She was paired with Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt setting new professional records

Apart from that Alia received her first national film award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from gaining accolades in Bollywood for her roles. She also made a striking Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone which is streaming on Netflix.

She also walked the red carpet of the prestigious Met Gala 2023. If all this just wasn't enough, Alia was also part of several international brands.

Alia Bhatt recalls meeting Ranbir Kapoor for the first time

She recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival and shared her thoughts about her family life, daugther Raha, and films and spoke about Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia took a trip down memory lane during her participation in the prestigious 'In-Conversation' sidebar section. She recalled the time when she first met Ranbir Kapoor at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. Alia said, "Actually the one time my mother was okay for me to be a child actor was when I was nine because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali cause he was making a movie. And I walked into his office and who was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali at that time? Ranbir."

At that time Alia was nine and Ranbir was 21.

Alia added, "Obviously at that time he was not an actor so I didn't even know, I wasn't even looking at him, I was looking at SLB. I was like, 'This is the director, I am looking at him. There's a photo of us from that audition that I did for that movie that we were gonna do at that time which I still have with me."

The video from the Red Sea International Film Festival went viral in no time and once again Alia Bhatt was slammed for referring to Ranbir Kapoor as 'now-husband'.

Netizens trolled Alia Bhatt for mentioning no- her husband Ranbir again during the film festival

Alia Bhatt fell prey to criticism and was brutally trolled for dragging Ranbir out of nowhere and addressing him as a 'now-husband'.

A video of the same has been shared on Reddit,

A user wrote, "Why does she have to bring it up every time? It sounds weird, like a girl you aren't helping☠️.."

Another mentioned, "It's just fucking hilarious to see how she sets him and their whole relationship up all the damn time. Like alia baby, there's more to life than Ranbir."

The third one said, "Her obsession with this man is crazy!"

The fourth one said, "Why does she talk about her husband like my NOW husband, as if Now, Then and Future husbands are 3 different people?

The next user said, "Next she'll be like from previous birth we've known each other, which is actually true but ugh this woman and her man.."

And the comment section was filled with comments not in ALia's favour as she shared the anecdote.

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of the recently released film Animal and Alia Bhatt is shooting for her upcoming film Jigar.