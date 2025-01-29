There is never a dull moment when Baba Ramdev is around. And something similar happened when Hema Malini went to take a holy dip at the Triveni sangam with the yoga guru. Hema Malini arrived in Kumbh on Monday evening and it was on Wednesday morning that she took the holy bath. Hema also met Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and spoke at length with him about spirituality.

Hema on taking the holy dip

The BJP MP called taking a dip in the holy water her 'good fortune'. "I am feeling great. I never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day. I am fortunate to take the holy dip today. Took the holy dip with Guru Avdheshanand and Baba Ramdev ji. It is my good fortune and blessings," the Dream Girl said.

Hema Malini laughs

A video of Baba Ramdev taking a dip into the holy water and then throwing his wet hair backwards has now become the talking point. As Baba Ramdev continues to take the dip and throw his hair backwards, he unintentionally ends up smacking another Baba on his face with his wet hair. The incident left Hema Malini laughing and the video of the same has now grabbed attention.

However, on being asked about the stampede at Mahakumbh, which has so far claimed to have taken 15 lives, Hema denied to answer. The BJP Parliamentrian said that she has just heard about it but doesn't have much idea hence she would like to find out and then answer. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also took part in the Maha Kumbh and took the holy dip. Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Anupam Kher, Remo D'souza and more celebs reached Kumbh to take the holy dip in Ganges river.