Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol celebrated Pongal by keeping up their family tradition of making Pongal. The mother and daughter shared a video of making pongal and the ritual of saying, "pongaloo pongal" with their social media fans and followers. Dressed in a pink saree, Hema was seen in the kitchen making the sweet traditional dish.

Hema, Esha continuing the tradition

Sharing the picture of herself, Hema wrote, "Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home." Esha Deol also shared a video of making pongal at home. "As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids and we all love screaming together "polgalo pongal" as it's being cooked. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones. Stay blessed."

Hema on Minister's cheeks comment

Dharmendra also chipped in and wrote on Esha's post, "Happy Pongal". Rajya Sabha member Hema Malini was recently in news when criticized the comments made by Gulabrao Patil, who happens to be a water supply and sanitation minister. The Maharashtra minister had compared roads to Hema Malini's cheeks. "Better I keep my cheeks properly and safely," Hema had told ANI.

Malini further lashed out at said, "It is a trend that was started by Lalu ji some years back and that has now become a usual thing for everybody. People should not use such language."