Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turns 34 today. Wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the world for Virat. The cricketer who is in Australia preparing himself for the big game celebrated his birthday with the Indian cricket team.

Amidst all the special birthday wishes pouring in for the ace batter. An old Tweet of Virat has resurfaced online, where he had an interaction with Shibani Dandekar who used to anchor IPL shows.

Apparently, it's a 2011's Tweet, in which, Shibani wrote, "Isn't it?? Loved the dynamic btwn the boys and shot beautifully!dying to go to spain now! Never been RT ... http://m.tmi.me/hr4Ok."

To which Virat responded, "Hello Stranger, hope you are good."

Ever since they saw the Twitter exchange between Virat and Shibani, fans have been going gaga over it. Several fans wished him, while others lovingly called him, 'Simp King'.

Isn't it?? Loved the dynamic btwn the boys and shot beautifully!dying to go to spain now! Never been RT ... http://t.co/LpRWUn1C — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 23, 2011

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli :) pic.twitter.com/ZIlDYBpFMj — Gems of Simps (@GemsOfSimps) November 5, 2022

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest Playboy of early 2010s. ? — AVish (@VishMS1) November 5, 2022

Birthday wishes for Virat Kohli

Wife of Virat Kohli, actor Anushka Sharma penned a sweet note and shared unseen pictures of her husband – cricketer along with their daughter Vamika. Take a look at other tweets as well.

Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli ? Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling! pic.twitter.com/85K1MzFB6y — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2022

From enjoying batting in Australia to sharing a common team vision with #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ? ?



Getting candid with @imVkohli as he celebrates his birthday today ? ?



Watch the full interview ? ? #T20WorldCup https://t.co/jo5h4agO6j pic.twitter.com/x7wf6Yccyp — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2022

Happy birthday to one of the greatest. Wishing you good health, happiness & lot of success in the years ahead, Virat bhai ??@imvkohli. — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 5, 2022

Virat Kohli's sprawling career

Kohli is the top run-scorer in the tournament currently with 220 runs under his belt across 4 matches. He has an average of 220.

Meanwhile, India will play a big game against Zimbabwe in Sydney on Sunday.

Shibani Dandekar

Model VJ and actress Shibani got married to Farhan Akhtar got married on February 19, 2022. They were in a relationship for over 5 years.