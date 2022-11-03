With less than a month to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar Tourism has revealed new tourism attractions, hotels and resorts that will be open for fans to enjoy during the tournament. This unprecedented year of development represents a major milestone in Qatar's emergence as a tourist destination, with the country seeking to welcome six million visitors a year by 2030.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said, "2022 has been an extraordinary year in Qatar with so many major new hotel and tourism openings. From shopping malls to beach clubs, museums to theme parks, there are now activities and experiences in Qatar for every type of traveller, from every nation, and to suit every budget. With more than one million fans expected to visit for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we're proud to be able to offer a true breadth of experiences and entertainment beyond our stadiums, fan festivals and matches."

List of Qatar's new hotspots:

Entertainment

. Al Maha Island: Set to launch next month, Al Maha Island will feature high-end restaurants including Zuma, LPM, Billionaire and Carbone, as well as other eateries and attractions such as NammosQatar beach club and Lusail Winter Wonderland. The island also features Al MahaDrive, a unique driveway experience reserved only for supercars and classic cars.

. Lusail Winter Wonderland: In contrast to the icy cold temperatures that greet visitors at the famous London Hyde Park location, visitors to Lusail Winter Wonderland will be able to relax on the beach in the sun while enjoying festive games, rides, live entertainment and delicious food and drink. Lusail Winter Wonderland will launch at the beginning of November 2022, bringing winter magic to the Middle East.

. Lusail Boulevard: Located in the heart of Lusail, this dynamic and diverse shopping, commercial and residential area is set to become the Champs-Elysees of the Middle East, with the open-air, climate-controlled boulevard offering a vast range of experiences. Lusail Boulevard is set to open in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - with an opening weekend scheduled for November 3-5, 2022.

. Qetaifan Island North: Conceived as an entertainment hub, Qetaifan Island North will feature luxurious hotels, beach clubs, gardens, pedestrian-friendly streets, distinct neighbourhoods and a waterpark. Qetaifan Island North will launch before the end of the year.

. Corinthia Yacht Club: Located on The Pearl-Qatar, the architecture of the stunning Corinthia Yacht Clubechoes the billowing sails of traditional Qatari dhows. The private club, set to open this year, will offer exclusive invitation-only membership, the first of its kind in Qatar. The club will also be home to Kai's Songbird, an elevated fine-dining experience by the coveted Michelin-starred restaurant, Kai Mayfair, London.

. West Walk: Located in the heart of Al Waab, West Walk is Doha's latest urban lifestyle community. Scheduled to open before the end of the year, the district is tailored to the needs of modern living and fuses residential, retail and leisure spaces to provide the perfect live-work-play experience. West Walk also features a one-of-a-kind pedestrian promenade with innovative outdoor cooling technology.

Beaches & beach clubs

. West Bay North Beach Project: Early November will see the highly anticipated launch of Qatar Tourism's West Bay North Beach Project, with the initial launch comprising three new beaches in the heart of Doha:

. West Bay Beach: An affordable public beach where diverse amenities will include a food court, fan zone and beach volleyball court.

. B12 Beach Club Doha: A family-friendly beach club with a breadth of amenities including 600 sun loungers, a restaurant, retail shops and a children's playground.

. DOHASANDS Beach Club: The stylish club will feature a buzzing concert stage, quick-service food and beverage outlets, retail offerings and 1,000 sun loungers for visitors keen to enjoy the sunshine.

. 974 Beach Club: Located next to the iconic 974 Stadium, this beach club will feature an all-encompassing beachside experience with water-based activities, beach sports, luxury retail outlets, food and beverage kiosks, a big screen, live DJ sets and other cultural activities.

. La Mar Beach Club: Recently opened in October, this luxury beach lounge in the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa overlooks unparalleled views of the West Bay skyline. Guests can dip in azure waters while enjoying chic cabanas, sunbeds, private loungers and a twist on the well-loved La Mar restaurant menu.

. Makani Beach Club: Also newly opened in October, The Four Seasons Hotel Doha's new lively seafront lounge brings Southern Mediterranean elegance in a chilled setting overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Club-goers can expect light bites, ocean views and DJ entertainment.

Arts & Culture

. Museum of Islamic Art (re-opening): Qatar's iconic Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) reopened to the public on October 5 2022 following a year-long facilities enhancement project. The re-imagination of its permanent collection of over 1,000 objects will create a new visitor-focused layout and storyline, allowing the museum to showcase its world-renowned exhibits as never before. Aimed at families with children, the new galleries at MIA include hands-on experiences and activities.

Shopping

Printemps Doha: Launching for the first time outside of France, the prestigious Parisian department store Printempswill combines new technologies and an immersive physical experience to offer over 600 brands - 200 exclusives in Qatar. Printemps will be the only department store in Qatar to house all the iconic Maisons under one roof: Louis Vuitton, Dior, Valentino, Balmain, Pinel et Pinel and more. Set to be the largest luxury department store in the region, Printempswill opens its doors in Doha Oasis over the coming weeks.

Hotels and resorts

.Fuwairit Kite Beach: Fuwairit Kite Beach, which celebrated its official opening earlier in October, is nestled along a natural lagoon an easy hour's drive north of Doha. With excellent kitesurfing conditions, the state-of-the-art resort has found a perfect home thanks to the consistent winds, ideal ocean conditions and powder-soft sands.

The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island: This exclusive island getaway in the heart of Porto Arabia opened in October. The hotel offers bespoke services and exquisite culinary offerings on a Mediterranean-styled island.

. Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha has inherited a location with a prestigious history; since 1973 and now, the site was home to the landmark Gulf Hotel. The building has undergone a grand refurbishment to accommodate this newall-inclusive venture by Rixos Hotels, in partnership with Accor and Katara Hospitality, which will consist of 350 rooms and suites and seven dining outlets. The hotel will be open at the end of October.

. The Outpost Al Barari: The first-of-its-kind accommodation in Qatar, The Outpost Al Barari is situated in the stunning Inland Sea nature reserve and is surrounded by soaring sand dunes and desert wilderness. The resort offers 21 luxury lodges with private pools that will integrate close-to-nature experiences, sustainability and luxury hospitality. This unique desert experience will be open from November 1 2022.

. RixosQetaifan Island North Doha: Opening before the end of the year, this resort will surround the island's main attraction: a state-of-the-art waterpark. A traditional Turkish hammam and luxurious treatment rooms will also be on offer, alongside an exclusive sports club for active travellers and the Rixy Kids Club to keep every child entertained.

. Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay: Currently in the final phases of construction, this hotel will open by the end of the year in the heart of the capital's Diplomatic Area. The 44-story tower will boast art-deco-inspired rooms, a rooftop indoor pool and extensive culinary options created by Michelin-starred chefs.

. Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail: The sprawling resort is located in the heart of Lusail and boasts a pristine private sand beach. The hotel opened in October 2022, offering a selection of fun activities for both adults and children, from water slides to surfing, alongside 461 rooms, a fitness centre, a spa and offices.

. The Ned Doha: One of London and New York's most exclusive hotels and private members' clubs, The Ned will open in Doha this November. Set inside the former Ministry of Interior building along the Doha Corniche, The Ned Doha will be home to 90 rooms and 12 suites, seven restaurants, a gym, a spa and a 30-metre outdoor pool.

. The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort: Nestled in the heart of Katara Cultural Village and surrounded by lavish gardens, this property will open in November with luxury rooms and 32 regal villas - all designed with an elegant blend of Mughal and Ottoman aesthetics.

. Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha: Each of these luxury hotels will face one another in two grand towers, which combine to represent the two scimitar swords on Qatar's national seal. Fairmont Doha will be inspired by mega-yacht design and a soaring lobby will house the world's tallest chandelier, whereas Raffles Doha will be a suite-only property with a legendary butler service. Select dining and event spaces will be accessible during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

. Rosewood Doha: Located in two stunning towers inspired by Qatar's coral reefs, Rosewood Doha and Rosewood Residences Doha will open before the end of the year and consist of a luxury hotel, apartments, spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre.

. Katara Hills LXR Hotels: Inspired by Scandinavian architectural style and created with environment-friendly materials, 15 luxury villas will offer a private and peaceful escape from the city in the green paradise of Katara Hills. Set to open this November.

. DoubleTree by Hilton Doha Downtown: Just 10 minutes from the city centre and near to many of Qatar's most popular attractions, this hotel opened in October and features over 250 spacious serviced apartments.

(With inputs from IANS)