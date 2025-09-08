Heavy rains trigger flood alert in Kheda, Anand; 1,500 evacuated

Heavy rains in Gujarat's upper catchment areas have triggered a flood-like situation in the Sabarmati and Vatrak rivers following the release of water from Dharoi Dam, Vasna Barrage, and Sant Sarovar.

Around 1,500 residents of Rasikpura and Pathapura villages in Kheda district were evacuated overnight and shifted to a shelter in Hariyala village, where arrangements for food and accommodation were made.

Authorities have issued flood alerts in 8 villages of Kheda and 13 villages of Anand, with instructions to keep shelter homes ready.

According to the Water Resources Department, 94,240 cusecs of water was released from Dharoi Dam and 96,625 cusecs from Sant Sarovar.

The inflow has pushed the Sabarmati River's water level up by nearly 3.5 lakh cusecs. Currently, 27 gates of the Vasna Barrage have been opened, releasing 47,590 cusecs downstream.

In Anand district, waters of the Mahi River entered Umeta and Khadol villages of Anklav taluka, submerging the Mahisagar Mata temple. Eleven villages in Khambhat Bay and Tarapur have also been put on alert. The District Collector, along with senior officials, visited Baroda and Palla villages in Matar taluka to review preparedness.

Health, police, power, water supply, and road departments have been instructed to remain on high alert. Citizens have been urged to stay away from rivers and waterlogged areas and to contact the control room in case of emergency.

As of September 5, Kheda district recorded significant rainfall, with Nadiad receiving 33 mm (total 1,727 mm), Kapadvanj 41 mm (1,097 mm), Kathlal 34 mm (1,015 mm), Matar 20 mm (914 mm), Mahudha 15 mm (1,113 mm), and Kheda 13 mm (605 mm), bringing the district's average rainfall to 965.9 mm.

Meanwhile, the major dams in the region reported high inflows and outflows: Dharoi Dam registered a water level of 187.79 m with an inflow of 62,980 cusecs and outflow of 35,202 cusecs; Kadana Dam stood at 126.87 m with 1,73,545 cusecs inflow and 1,47,768 cusecs outflow; Panam Dam at 127.15 m with 48,908 cusecs inflow and 50,508 cusecs outflow; Wanakbori Weir at 71.55 m with 2,46,724 cusecs inflow and 2,46,024 cusecs outflow; and Vasna Barrage at 131 ft with 1,06,830 cusecs inflow and 93,658 cusecs outflow.

