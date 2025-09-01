IANS

The weather in Delhi-NCR changed dramatically on Monday as overcast skies gave way to spells of rain and gusty winds across the region, bringing much-needed respite from the heat and humidity.

By afternoon, several parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Delhi received heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, leading to a sharp drop in temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded several degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Many residents said they felt an unusual September chill as cool winds swept through the region.

The IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert for September 1, warning of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening. The forecast proved accurate, with heavy rainfall turning the skies dark in broad daylight and forcing commuters to switch on headlights.

While the showers provided relief from sweltering conditions, they also caused widespread disruption. Waterlogging was reported in several areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and parts of Delhi, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Long traffic snarls formed on arterial roads, with the movement of vehicles slowing to a crawl in many pockets. Commuters struggled with flooded streets, particularly underpasses and low-lying roads.

Despite these issues, the rain brought smiles to many residents, who enjoyed the sudden cool breeze and relief from the oppressive heat.

"It feels like the monsoon is back in full swing. This is such a welcome change," said a resident of Noida.

Looking ahead, the IMD has predicted that the pleasant weather will continue for the next week, with light to moderate showers expected intermittently.

The skies are likely to remain cloudy on September 2 as well, though no alert has been issued for that day.

However, the Met department has forecast another spell of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on September 3.

Meteorologist Naresh Kumar, in an update on continued rainfall, said, "An orange alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Alerts are also in place for Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Delhi and NCR expect heavy rain for 1-2 days before the weather normalises."

