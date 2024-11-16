The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for 18 districts in Tamil Nadu for Saturday (November 16) and Sunday (November 17).

According to an RMC statement, heavy rains are expected in Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts over the weekend.

The heavy rains are attributed to a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and its surrounding areas.

The rest of the state is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the coming days.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy, with moderate rains predicted in some areas during the evening and nighttime.

The RMC has also forecast heavy rainfall in the north coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, starting November 22.

These districts are expected to receive above-normal rainfall from November 22 to 28, while the rest of the state is likely to receive normal to below-normal rainfall during this period.

During the Northeast Monsoon From October 1 to November 15, Tamil Nadu received 276 mm of rainfall. Coimbatore recorded the highest rainfall at 418 mm—67 per cent above the normal level.

While 17 districts, including Chennai, experienced excess rainfall, the remaining districts recorded a deficit.

Since the onset of the monsoon, heavy rainfall across many districts has led to a significant reduction in electricity consumption.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) reported that daily power consumption in the state dropped to 302 million units, down from 380 million units on October 1, when rainfall was scarce.

In September, power consumption had peaked at over 400 million units per day.

Tangedo officials explained that the heavy rains have reduced the need for air conditioning, leading to a significant decline in both residential and agricultural electricity consumption.

Meanwhile, the state health department has raised concerns about rising cases of viral diseases. Chennai and nearby districts such as Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur have reported an increase in fever, influenza, and other viral illnesses.

Additionally, cases of malaria and leptospirosis have been reported from various parts of the state. The Tamil Nadu Public Health Department has urged the public to take extra precautions, particularly with children, who are more vulnerable to infections.

The department has advised people to watch for symptoms such as high fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, and headache, and to seek medical attention if these symptoms appear.

Dr Rajani, an entomologist at a private hospital in Chennai, noted a rise in fever, headaches, and throat infections among both children and the elderly since the onset of the Northeast Monsoon.

"The dry cough in children often lasts more than two weeks, which is a clear sign of contagious diseases," Rajani said.

She added that throat infections might persist for a few days even after the fever subsides. She also advised individuals with respiratory, kidney, or liver conditions to take extra care during this season, which is prone to contagious diseases.

(With inputs from IANS)