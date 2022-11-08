The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that a cyclonic circulation currently lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area will likely form over the same region during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts from 9 to 11 November.

Due to this, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning from November 10 to 12. Similar conditions will also prevail in Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh on November 11 and 12.

Further, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh on November 11 and 12.

In addition, squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is expected to prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka coasts on November 10; over southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, along and off Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh on November 11 and 12.

Due to this, the weather department has advised fishermen to not venture into these areas.

Additionally, a western disturbance as a trough in westerlies in lower and middle tropospheric levels runs along Long. 65°E to the north of Lat. 20°N. A fresh western disturbance is also likely to affect the western Himalayan Region from November 9.

Under their influence, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad from November 8 to 10 and over Himachal Pradesh on November 9 and 10.

Uttarakhand will receive isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall on November 9 and 10. Isolated to scattered light rainfall or drizzle may also occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from November 8 to 10, over east Rajasthan on November 8 and over west Rajasthan on November 8 and 9.

In the last 24 hours, moderate rainfall was seen in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and moderate rainfall and snowfall occurred over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

The IMD had also predicted fairly widespread or widespread light to moderate showers on November 7 and 8 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.