Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive fairly widespread or widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers on November 7 and 8, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

In addition, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 11 November. Fairly widespread or widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning is also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and south Andhra Pradesh from 11 November.

These weather events come due to the influence of an east-west trough, which runs from the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean to the southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka in lower tropospheric levels.

Further, a fresh western disturbance is also likely to affect the western Himalayan Region from 9 November as a western Disturbance as a trough in westerlies in lower and middle tropospheric levels runs along Long. 62°E to the north of Lat. 30°N.

Due to this, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected to be seen in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh. Isolated light or moderate rainfall or snowfall will also fall over Uttarakhand on 7 November and then from 9 to 10 November.

Isolated light rainfall or drizzle may also happen over north Punjab and north Haryana from 9 to 10 November and over north Rajasthan on 8 November.

Additionally, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast around 9 November. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during the subsequent 48 hours.

The weather department had earlier also forecasted light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu till November 9.

Ever since the North East monsoon hit Tamil Nadu, rains have been lashing many parts of the state including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvarur.

Heavy rains are likely to occur over isolated places in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu.