The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Thursday that a low-pressure area has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

The low-pressure area is then expected to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till the morning of November 12 and thereafter, move west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala between November 12 and 13.

Under the influence of this weather event, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 11 to13. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe from November 11 to 14.

In addition, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 11 and over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 12.

Due to this, localized water logging in low-lying areas in urban areas may be seen along with an occasional reduction in visibility. There may also be a disruption of traffic in major cities and increased travel time, said the IMD. Residents need to be careful as kutcha roads and vulnerable structures may suffer minor damage to kutcha roads.

Further, southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area will experience squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) on November 10 and 11.

Similar conditions are also expected in the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts on November 12.

Lakshadweep area, Maldives-Comorin area, southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coasts will also see squally weather on November 13 and 14. Due to this, the weather department has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea in these areas during this period.

IMD has also stated that a western disturbance as a trough in westerlies in middle tropospheric levels runs along Long. 72°E to the north of Lat. 27°N. Under its influence, isolated light rainfall or snowfall may be seen in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand on 10 November.