Amid snowfall on the higher reaches of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, authorities of Ramban and Kistwar districts on Monday closed schools up to the middle classes due to harsh weather. However, high and higher secondary schools will function normally in both districts.

The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Monday while the rains lashed the plains, bringing the mercury down in the valley.

"In view of heavy rains, all primary and middle schools in Ramban district shall remain closed today. Students of these schools are advised to remain indoors", Deputy Commissioner of Ramban tweeted this morning.

Similarly Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kishtwar announced this morning that all the primary and middle schools of Kishtwar district will observe no schooling today on the 7th day of November 2022 due to harsh weather conditions as directed by the district administration.

"In view of heavy rains, all Primary & Middle Schools in Ramban District shall remain closed today. Students of these schools are advised to remain indoors."

"Although high schools and higher secondary schools will function normally. All to note and act instantly",. CEO Kishtwar said.

Snowfall in higher reaches of J&K

The world-famous ski resort Gulmarg, Sinthan Top, Mughal road, Zojilla, Razdan top, Gurez, and other places experienced fresh snowfall.

Many parts including the plains of Kashmir also received rainfall in the evening due to which the mercury has plummeted across Kashmir.

"Weather likely to remain overcast to cloudy till 11th of November with the possibility of light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches, major passes which may disrupt surface transportation over passes temporarily. Overall improvement of the weather from 12th November", Meteorological Centre Srinagar informed.

"Weather likely to remain overcast to cloudy till 11th with possibility of light to moderate Rain/Snowfall over higher reaches, major passes which may disrupt surface transportation over passes temporarily. Overall improvmnt from 12th."

It was further warned that snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Leh-Manali road, etc today and between November 9-11.

The official advised people to check the status of these roads from traffic police prior to embarking on a journey to avoid inconveniences. "Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, clothes, etc. with them as road conditions remain uncertain during inclement weather," he said.

Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road closed after snowfall

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed while the traffic on Mughal road continued to remain suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday due to fresh snowfall, reports said.

The Mughal road, connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, was closed for traffic on early Sunday after snowfall at several places enroute including Pir Ki Gali (PKG), Mansar Mohre, and Posha.

Similarly, the traffic has been closed on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road after a snowfall in areas around Sonamarg. The thoroughfare was also closed on Sunday morning but was reopened later. Fresh snowfall, however, has forced its closure again, the official said.

Traffic authorities, on the other hand, have urged people to confirm the status of the Jammu-Srinagar highway before embarking on a journey on the thoroughfare.

"People are advised to undertake journey on (the highway) only after confirming status of the road from traffic control rooms, Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 1800180709, Ramban (9419993745)," the traffic department said.

A traffic department official said that intermittent shooting stones continue to occur at Mehar, Ramban due to rainy weather.