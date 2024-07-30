As Kerala is weeping after the Wayanad landslide incident which grabbed the lives of more than 90 people, rain is showing no signs of slowing down in the state.

Kerala's Palakkad district has been witnessing heavy downpours since yesterday night, which has left the main highway that connects Walayar to Ernakulam submerged.

Heavy rain hits Palakkad district

Rivers and streams in locations like Alathur, Vadakkencherry, Kollengode and Chittur have already started overflowing due to flash floods.

Furthermore, the shutters of Aaliyar Dam has been now opened, while travel restrictions are imposed in hill areas like Nelliyampathy.

Additionally, local media reports suggest that landslides have happened in Mangalam Dam.

Residents in trouble

Moreover, water has entered several houses located in Vadakkencherry, compelling residents to seek the help of the fire force to reach a safe haven.

"We were sleeping yesterday night. At around 2.00 AM, I woke up and saw my house submerged in water. Soon, we sought the help of the fire force and they helped us reach out," said a resident in Vadakkencherry.

Kerala weeps

Meanwhile, the landslide that happened in Wayanad pulled the entire Kerala into a state of shock.

The deadly natural disaster has completely demolished areas like Mudakkai and Meppady in Wayanad, and visuals of the incident indicate that no houses are present in the affected areas.

As rescue operations continue, fresh news reports indicate that more landslides have been reported in the area, which has apparently affected the mission of the army.

Amid this chaos, Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India said that the authorities are closely monitoring the incidents, and full rescue efforts are currently in place to save the lives of people who are trapped in debris.