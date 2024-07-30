Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called for a swift rescue operation and also demanded enhanced compensation for the victims while participating in the discussion on the tragic landslides in Wayanad on Tuesday.

The Congress MP also demanded that the mapping of landslide-prone areas be done and an action plan be readied by the Centre to address the 'growing frequency' of natural calamities in the fragile region.

"Mundakayi village has been cut off and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy. I request the Union government to extend all possible support for rescue and medical care, and immediately release the compensation to deceased people if that compensation can be increased as well," he said.

Further highlighting that the landslide threat looms in many areas of Wayanad and Western Ghats, Rahul said, "The country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides in the last few years. There is an urgent need for the mapping of landslide-prone areas and to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in the ecologically fragile region."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress MP conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, which has resulted in the death of more than 60 people and left many trapped.

Taking to his X account, Rahul said, "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon."

"I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operation," he added.

