Heavy rains have lashed out several parts of Kerala with at least four people reported dead. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the rains will continue for four more days.

The intense monsoon rains have dilapidated many areas, mostly in the coastal and high ranges. The IMD has also issued a red alert to Kasaragod and Idukki districts on Sunday. Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued in many districts due to the intense rains that have created a flood-like situation in the state.

Strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph from Westerly direction are expected along the Kerala coast. "Sea condition will be rough to very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea," stated IMD.

Around 835 people are living in 10 relief camps across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

Four fishermen who went missing returned safely on Saturday morning. The fishermen had set out from Vizhinjam harbour in Kollam district on Wednesday. The coastal police are still conducting search operations for the Tamil Nadu fishermen whose boat capsized at Neendakara in the district.

The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has restricted entry to the famous Shankumugham beach due to bad weather. Many houses have also been damaged in the coastal areas of the district.

A minor landslide was reported from Konnathady village in Idukki district but no casualties were reported. Many of the dam shutters have been opened in the state. The shutters of Kallarkutty, Bhoothathankettu, Malankara and Pambla dams were opened to drain out excess water. More dams are expected to open on Sunday.

Even as the monsoon intensifies across the state, the state is facing a 17 per cent rain deficit. The southern peninsula is currently facing a high monsoon rain deficit.