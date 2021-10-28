Adhyayan Suman is the latest celebrity to share his two cents on the ongoing Aryan Khan's drugs case. Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested by the NCB and sent to Arthur road jail after being accused of being a part of drug trafficking. Aryan's bail plea has been rejected four times. All eyes are on the star kid today, Oct 28 as Aryan's bail plea will be heard in the High Court.

Adhyayan Suman stands by the Khan family

Now, Adhyayan Suman has come out to speak on the matter. Standing up for Shah Rukh Khan, Adhyayan has said that even if Aryan had taken drugs, SRK didn't deserve to face such scrutiny. "When people are down, it's very easy to put them further down. I saw some people were trying to do that to Shah Rukh. Even if Aryan had taken drugs, I don't see why Shah Rukh Khan has to face the brunt of this," he told a website.

"I primarily spoke about Shah Rukh Khan only from the perspective of being a father. He must be heartbroken. I don't want to judge Aryan right now. I don't know whether he was a druggie, is a druggie, what was found from him. I am not in the right space to comment on it. But it was heartbreaking to see a man of Shah Rukh Khan's caliber going to Arthur Road Jail to meet his son," he further told Bollywoodlife.

Shekhar Suman expresses gratitude and support

Earlier, Adhyayan Suman's father, Shekhar Suman had also come out in support of SRK and recalled the time the actor stood by him. "When i lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while i was shooting at film city,hugged me and conveyed his condolences.Im extremely pained to know what he must be going thru as a father @iamsrk," he had tweeted.