Sunita Ahuja has reacted to Govinda's alleged affair with a Marathi actress. The celebrity wife, known for her unfiltered statements, has once again caught the limelight with her reaction to Govinda's alleged affair. For a while now there have been rumours of Govinda having dated a Marathi actress briefly outside his marriage.

On Govinda's allged affair

Now, speaking to Paras Chhabra on his podcast, Sunita said that she has also heard the rumours. But wouldn't believe it, until she catches him red-handed. "I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don't see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can't declare anything. I have heard that it's a Marathi actress," she answered on being asked about the superstar's alleged affair.

Not just this, Sunita further went on to add how at an age where the superstar should be thinking of settling down his own son Yashwardhan and daughter, Tina, he is reportedly engaged in all this.

Advices to focus on kids

"This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter, and son Yash's career. But, I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don't open my mouth, don't trust anything. I have even told the media that I will always say the truth because I don't lie," she bluntly blurted out.

In the same interview, she also spoke about how instead of getting pujas done for Rs 2-3 lakhs, Govinda should do good himself. She added that she wants him to work on himself, his skin and his weight. She expressed concern on his weight and skin and added that he needs to focus on himself and not listen to the bootlickers around him.