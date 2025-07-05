'Heads of State', starring Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba, premiered on Prime Video to positive reviews on Wednesday. Released on July 2, the film follows a gripping plot where Air Force One is shot down over enemy territory, forcing the UK Prime Minister and US President to go on the run under the protection of MI6 Agent Noel Bisset, played by Priyanka Chopra.

Together, the star-studded trio races against time to thwart a global conspiracy threatening the free world. Though Priyanka Chopra has limited screen time, she shines effortlessly in every frame she appears in.

While the plot unfolds in a fairly predictable manner, the film delivers a light, entertaining escape, a perfect blend of political intrigue and feel-good action, ideal for a weekend watch. Following its release, several users on X praised the movie, though some felt it borrowed elements from various action films. A few also noted that Priyanka seems to be gravitating more toward high-octane action roles lately.

Priyanka Chopra in Heads of State

Nonetheless, most viewers appreciated the on-screen chemistry between Priyanka Chopra and John Cena, calling it one of the film's highlights.

Most of the desi viewers called out Priyanka Chopra for her fake British accent.

A social media user said, "I loved 'Heads Of State' for its deadly combination of action and comedy, which is engaging throughout its runtime. John Cena has some of the funniest one-liners in the film. Overall rating 7/10. Out now on Prime Video. Solid recommendation from me. (sic)"

"Heads of State is chaotic and fun. Idris Elba and John Cena are a blast duo, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas holds her own. Slick action and banter land well, but the plot's paper-thin and tone's all over. Style over substance, but it works for me," said a social media user.

Priyanka Chopra owning action scenes like a pro in Heads of State ?



Priyanka Chopra owning action scenes like a pro in Heads of State

The next one wrote, "If you have Prime, watch Heads of State, completely fucking stupid and pointless movie with John Cena & Idris Elba, first time in weeks I've fully enjoyed 2 hours.."

"Do you know what happened to the last person who threw a shoe at a sitting president?" Halfway through Heads of State, I had to pause the film & quickly text my dad that he should give this film a shot. This is the kind of mindless yet hilarious satire that feels so…

The fourth one wrote, "Priyanka Chopra owns action scenes like a pro in Heads of State.."

The fifth one said, "Starring John Cena and Idris Elba, 'Heads of State' is simply a very loud movie that's even more dumber than it is very loud.."

Heads of State (English)

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Cast: Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Paddy Considine, Sarah Niles, Jack Quaid

Runtime: 116 minutes.