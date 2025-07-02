Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film, Heads of State, for weeks now. On Tuesday night, the actress attended the grand premiere in London alongside her husband, Nick Jonas; co-star John Cena; and other members of the cast.

A look at Priyanka Chopra's fashion game for promotions

For her promotional looks, Priyanka has been making bold sartorial choices—ranging from backless gowns to sleek, chic dresses, and each one is a showstopper. Her latest look was no exception.

Posing with co-star John Cena, Priyanka stunned in a floral bodycon dress in soft beige hues. The fitted silhouette highlighted her curves perfectly, blending sexiness with sophistication. Together, Priyanka and John stole the spotlight during the promotional events.

Meanwhile, John Cena looked dapper in a classic three-piece black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. He completed his look with a black-and-white printed tie, which perfectly complemented Priyanka's ensemble.

For the premiere night, Priyanka wore a wine-colored fringe dress by Burberry. The outfit featured a crew neckline, fringed shoulders transitioning into half-length sleeves, a cinched bodice that enhanced her curves, and a flowy, floor-length skirt. She accessorized the look with a black waist belt adorned with a gold buckle, adding a hint of sparkle.

What did Nick Jonas opt for?

Nick Jonas complimented Priyanka's look in a navy double-breasted suit featuring red thread embroidery. The ensemble included a structured jacket with front button closures, notch lapels, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and tailored pants. He styled it with a navy shirt, heeled boots, and a pair of glasses, adding a sophisticated finish to his look.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Priyanka's latest looks. While many praised her bold fashion choices, a few comments stood out for their criticism.

One user wrote, "Her face looks different. IDK—something about the nose."

The next one said, "Why is she opting for bolder looks these days?"

Earlier, Priyanka spent quality time with Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and director Mira Nair. On Instagram, she shared glimpses of a Saturday afternoon spent in their company, captioning a photo with: "A wonderful afternoon spent in august company ❤️." In another selfie, she added, "Mazaaaa ayaaa (Had fun)." Her manager Anjula Acharia also shared a group photo with the hashtag #borderlessbunch. For the outing, Priyanka opted for a stylish blue co-ord set.

Back home, Priyanka's family also showed their support. She reshared a post by her sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya, which featured her brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra attending a private screening of Heads of State.

Priyanka captioned it: " When your family hosts a screening back home. FOMO. Miss you all."

On the work front, Priyanka's Heads of State has been dropped on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is making her comeback in Bollywood and has already started shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu.