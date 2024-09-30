Rani Mukerji won the IIFA 2024 for the Best Actress in a leading role for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The prolific actress turned heads in a satin saree and looked gorgeous. Rani also shared a warm and nostalgic moment with Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan at the IIFA stage. However, a section on was livid on trolling the actress for her IIFA getup.

Gets trolled

"Headmistress core," wrote a user. "What's with the hairstyle? It makes her look older," another user commented. "She always looks elegant, but this doesn't work," a social media user opined. "Who's the stylist?" asked another social media user. "Fashion sense stuck in the 80s," a person commented. "Never the most stylish but this just is below the bar," another person wrote down.

Rani's winning speech

In her winning speech, Rani dedicated the award to all the mothers. "It feels incredible to be standing here, receiving the Best Actor Award amid such a warm and wonderful audience and my friends and colleagues from my fraternity for one of the most special films of my career. Receiving this award at IIFA feels even more special as it validates the fact that Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway made an impact globally in people's hearts," she said.

"The film's success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience. A mother's love knows no law and no pity. It dares all things and crushes anything that stands in its path. No one can come between her and her child. It makes me extremely happy to dedicate this award to all the mothers out there. Mothers can move mountains for their children and make the world a better place," she further added.