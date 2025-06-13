The tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 claimed 241 lives within minutes.

Many families lost their loved ones and friends. Heartbreaking visuals of the aircraft scattered in pieces have flooded social media. Several bodies were charred beyond recognition, with some burned so severely they could not be identified.

Amid this national tragedy, actor Vikrant Massey experienced a personal loss. On Thursday, he took to his Instagram Stories to share that his family friend, Clive Kunder, was among those who perished in the crash. Vikrant revealed that Clive Kunder was the first officer on the ill-fated flight, which went down moments after takeoff.

In his emotional note, Vikrant wrote, "My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains me even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the first officer operating that fateful flight."

He added, "May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all those deeply affected."

However, several media outlets mistakenly reported that Clive Kunder was Vikrant's cousin. The actor soon clarified this in a follow-up post.

He wrote, "Dear friends in the media and elsewhere, the unfortunately deceased Mr Clive Kunder was NOT my cousin. The Kunder's are our family friends. Request no more speculations and let the family and loved ones grieve in peace."

The flight had taken off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 PM local time, en route to London's Gatwick Airport. It crashed at approximately 1:56 PM, claiming the lives of over 200 individuals, including passengers and crew members.

Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was travelling to London to visit family. The crash occurred near BJ Medical College and Hospital. According to the Indian Medical Association, several MBBS students lost their lives, and 45 others from a nearby hostel were hospitalised with injuries.