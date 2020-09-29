Sara Ali Khan was called for an investigation by the NCB where she revealed some shocking details about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to a report in PeepingMoon.com, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her relationship with the late actor and also shared their chats with the officers. During the investigation Sara told Narcotics Control Bureau that Sushant Singh Rajput was not faithful with her when they were in a relationship for a short time span. According to the report, NCB sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2019.

Sara Ali Khan was questioned by the NCB on September 26. The actress returned from Goa along with her mom, Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on September 24. Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, and fashion designer Simone Khambatta were also questioned by the agency.

Meanwhile, India Today had revealed that a boatman told the NCB that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to party at his Lonavala farmhouse. In his statement to the NCB, the boatman, Jagdish Das, had claimed that the farmhouse was a party destination for Sushant, his core team, and Bollywood friends like Rhea, Sara, Shraddha, and arrested drug-peddling suspect Zaid Vilatra, among others. The boatman also alleged that ganja and liquor were common in their island parties.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. As of now, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik is in police custody for alleged procurement of drugs. A special court in Bombay had extended Rhea and Showik's judicial custody till October 6.