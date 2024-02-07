Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have announced their separation, ending their 11 year-long marriage. The news of their separation has shocked everyone; however, there has been a buzz about things not being well between the two for a while now. As soon as their joint statement went viral, an anecdote from Esha's book where she spoke about how Bharat felt irritated and cranky took over social media.

In her book, Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another, Esha revealed how Bharat felt neglected after the birth of their second baby girl. Esha wrote that after the birth of their baby girl, Radhya, she noticed how Bharat was always cranky and irritated with her. She added that he felt neglected and that she wasn't giving him enough attention.

When Bharat felt neglected

Esha further said that in between her elder daughter's playschool and her little one's feedings, her own production meetings, and the book she was writing, she couldn't make enough time for her husband. Esha added that she soon understood where she was going 'wrong' and decided to mend it. She then decided to dedicate some of her time completely to Bharat and planned date nights.

Esha on how she fixed the problem

"He's a man of very few needs, and if I couldn't look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it... I figured that I hadn't gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress and go out with him on the weekends," she reportedly wrote in her book.

Bharat and Esha shared a joint statement announcing their split. The couple revealed that they have amicably decided to part ways. The statement also said that they would continue to co-parent their two little girls.