It seems like filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's life in 2020 is tough. He has become the king of controversies. A few months ago, Mahesh Bhatt had revealed Sushant Singh Rajput's was going the Parveen Babi way. Filmmaker's statement created a lot of stir on social media. Since then Mahesh Bhatt is being dragged into everything possible thing.

Actress Luviena Lodh accuses Mahesh Bhatt of supplying drugs and girls

In a fresh Bollywood controversy, actress Luviena Lodh has posted a video on Instagram, claiming that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been threatening her.

In the nearly two-minute-long clip, Luviena revealed that she is married to Mahesh Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal, but she has filed for divorce because her husband supplies drugs. She has also claimed that she has recorded this video for her own and her family's safety.

Luviena Lodh accuses nephew of Mahesh Bhatt of human trafficking

"I am married to Mahesh Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal but have filed a divorce case because I came to know that he supplies drugs to actresses like Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur. And Mahesh Bhatt is well aware of all this," shared the actress.

Hitting out at the filmmaker, Luviena further stated in the video, "Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call, and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No on files my NC either, and even after great difficulty I manage to file and NC, no action is initiated."

Luviena concluded the video by saying,

"If anything happens with my family or me, the only people responsible will be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal. People should know what all these people can do behind closed doors because Mahesh Bhatt is extremely powerful and influential."

Mahesh Bhatt's lawyer responds

Mahesh Bhatt's lawyer has responded to the video posted by actor Luviena Lodh on Instagram on Friday.

As per a Times of India report, Mahesh's lawyer had released a statement, refuting all allegations. "With reference to the video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised. SD/- Naik Naik & Co. Legal Counsel, Vishesh Films," the statement read.

Who is Luviena Lodh, the actress who has accused Mahesh Bhatt of harassment?

Lodh dropped out of Mithibai college to try her luck in showbiz. As per reports, she appeared on a reality show called Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj. After the show, she changed her name to Luviena and bagged her first film project, a Kannada movie called Nirdoshi.

Luviena Lodh has featured in multiple Telugu films as well. Notably, she was mentored by Sir Mujib Khan when she dabbled in theatre. She has also trained in Bollywood and Jazz dance forms.

Luviena entered Bollywood with Himesh Reshammiya starrer 'Kajrare' in 2010, the film was directed by Pooja Bhatt Lodh has her own YouTube channel called "Luviena Lodh Diaries".