Urfi Javed's latest social media post has sent internet into a tizzy. In her latest post, Urfi has given a massive hint at being in a relationship. For a while now Urfi kept quiet on whether or not she was seeing someone. And now, with the post, Urfi seems to have confirmed the dating news surrounding her. Urfi shared a pic that looks like a proposal with "He said yes" written on it.

Urfi's post

What made netizens believe in something brewing in her life even more is when the actress shared another picture of a card with 'Woohoo! We Did It!' written on it. Ever since the post, congratulatory messages and wishes have been pouring in for Urfi Javed. Many on social media even requested her to disclose the name of the person and share more pictures. However, when will the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant spill the beans, remains to be seen.

Urfi and Paras' relationship

Prior to this, Urfi was in a relationship with actor Paras Kalnawat. The two had a bitter fall out but later went back to being cordial. Urfi had claimed that Paras had tried to woo her back after their break-up but she wasn't ready to get back. "He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have," Javed had told TOI in an interview.