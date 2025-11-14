Dharmendra's ill health has shaken the entire industry. The veteran actor, who was admitted to hospital on November 1 and discharged on November 12; has now been recovering at home. Several celebs paid their visit to the legendary actor in the hospital. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aryan Khan to many others arrived to be with the family in times of grief.

Salman prays for Dharmendra

Now, Salman Khan, at an event has called Dharmendra his "family". Salman is currently making waves with his performance in 'Da-Bangg Tour' in Qatar. It was at the press conference of the event that Salman hoped for the 'He Man' of Bollywood's quick recovery. The 'Dabangg' Khan spoke about the legendary actor being the fitness icon in the industry.

"Mere aane se pehle ek hi shaks the woh hain Dharam ji (Before me, there was just one person and he was Dharam ji." Salman continued, "He is my father, that's the end. I love that man, and I just hope that he will come back." The press and the media present at the event also chanted "long live Dharam jee".

Hema Malini says she can't afford to be weak

Earlier, Sunny Deol had lashed out at the paparazzi stationed outside Dharmendra's home for being so insenstive. Several celebs have expressed their anger and frustration over the leaked video of the 'Sholay' actor from the hospital. Hema Malini had also revealed that all his children are left sleepless.

"It has not been an easy time for me," Hema Malini told Subhash K Jha. "Dharamji's health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can't afford to be weak, too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he's back home. We are relieved he is out of hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab oopar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us," she concluded.