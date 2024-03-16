Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha has finally hit the theatres. A special screening of the film was held before the theatrical release. From Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna to Ronit Roy; the entire star cast of the film turned up for the screening. Sidharth Malhotra was accompanied by wife, Kiara Advani and parents on both sides.

Reactions

Netizens were bowled over to see how Sidharth was taking care of his father at the same time, making sure that Kiara's family doesn't feel left out. His sweet gesture of making his father comfortable and then paying attention on his mother has received thumbs up from the audience. "That's why he is my favourite actor," wrote a user. "Respect for Siddharth ...he is taking care of his dad first this is very positive," another user wrote.

"Sid is a True gentleman All the best for Yodha," a comment read. "He is a good son in law too," another comment read. "The way he is making kiara's mother feel special," a user opined. "He loves kiara's family equally," another user opined. "How many times will you win us over sid?" read one more of the comments on the videos doing the rounds.

Kiara on the romantic proposal in Rome

Kiara Advani had revealed that she told Sidharth to seek her hand in marriage from them like the proper way. She added that the whole family had decided to go to a holiday together where the Shershaah actor was to propose. Kiara had confessed that she knew there could be a proposal waiting to happen at the holiday.

"It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of an inclination that he would propose. So, when we decided and told each other that this is what we want for the rest of our lives, I told him 'All this is fine, but you have to speak to my parents'. And he said, 'Are you kidding me?' I said, 'You first ask them and take their permission. Let's do it the right way. They'll be happy. My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. My parents were in Mumbai. We went with his parents," she said on KWK.