Sushant Singh Rajput and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have been spotted several times hanging out together in the city. The two have never shied away from spotting together amidst the media glare. Their PDA via pictures on social media is proof that there's something brewing between the two but it seems like Sushant's girlfriend has denied dating Sushant.

While in conversation with ETimes, when Rhea was asked about her relationship status with Sushant she said, "Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period.

Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me."

Not only this, but Rhea was also further asked if she hated one habit of Sushant, to which the actress replied, "Sushant is too intelligent. He knows too much about everything. It's not a habit, it's just who he is! And that can be annoying in the sense that you may think that you're a really smart person but once you have a conversation with Sushant, you might want to rethink that!"

Sushant and Rhea were staying together?

Rhea has officially denied dating Sushant Singh Rajput, is Sushant's arrogance the reason behind it as his exes had also the same complaints about the actor, Sushant's rumoured ex Kriti Sanon was once asked about what angers her about Sushant to which she had said almost the same to what Rhea said that Sushant is the only smart person in the room.

Rhea and Sushant were also on house hunting in Bandra as they want to avoid nuisance and have already started looking for a house in the vicinity. It was reported earlier, Sushant moved out of his own house as his neighbours used to get disturbed with his parties and loud music from the actor's house. Sushant too was unhappy about several things so he shifted to Rhea's house.